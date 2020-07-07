COVID-19 it seems has become part of our everyday lives. We’ve moved to what I call the "new normal." We all expect to wear a mask when we are in public and maintain the appropriate social distance whenever possible. Most of our family and friend gatherings have been moved outside and it seems a long time ago since we have gotten to see the relatives that live out of state. We have learned to adjust but it seems the pandemic always is present in our daily life, and stress related to the outbreak is also on the raise. Emotions such as anxiety and fear are rational reactions to this unprecedented situation, but they do contribute to higher stress levels.

Here are some easy stress relieving suggestions to try:

Identify triggers

Are there times when you feel more stress than other times? There may be patterns. Identifying your triggers can help you avoid them or at least modify how they affect you.

For example, going grocery shopping can be upsetting due to long lines or a congested atmosphere. If that is the case for you, you might consider having groceries delivered or opting for ‘curb-side’ pickup. Similarly, if the news is bothering you, turn off the television and avoid browsing the internet.

Choose Healthy

Healthy lifestyle choices can help reduce stress and improve your ability to manage the stress you do have. Along with having regular meals, eat plenty of vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, fruit, and healthy fats. These foods can boost your immune system and improve mental health and mood, too.

Other healthy choices to make are to be as physically active as you can, such as walking, gardening, or biking if you want to be outdoors, or setting up a home gym inside if you feel safer there. Getting enough sleep is another way to balance stress hormones and stay healthy.

Relax daily

Relaxation techniques can help manage overall stress levels if you practice them regularly. Exercise, yoga, stretching, aromatherapy, and listening to music are all activities you can do regularly to better enable you to manage stress.

Be together

Loneliness from physical distancing can add to stress, but it can help to connect with others in new ways. Video chats can make you feel connected and even give the chance to get deeper into conversation than you may have gotten in recent years. Staying connected while working from home can be just as important, and it can help to replace some of the coffee-break-banter you may be missing with other conversations, such as over messaging systems or during a lunch break video chat.

Redesign your perspective

Thinking about what "should be happening" is a quick way to feel very sad. Instead, thinking about the reality and what you can do about it can not only lift your spirits, but reduce stress by giving you more control over the situation.

Instead of lamenting a celebration that was missed and the plans that were ‘unmade’, consider making the celebration the best it can be now. This will give a sense of control and can be exciting and fun. There may even be opportunities that were not there before, such as having family and friends from all over the country or world join in to sing "Happy Birthday" over video chat, whereas the plans before COVID-19 only would have included a few local friends joining the celebration.

Help others

Research consistently shows that helping others is great for both parties involved. There is a need now, more than ever, for helping others. The following are examples of what you might be able to do:

• Time: shop for an elderly or other high-risk neighbor, or pair up with one or more lonely residents of your neighborhood and call them every day for company.

• Expertise: offer video chat classes for cooking, dancing, sewing, or whatever it is that you are good at, or offer online shows where you sing, tell stories, or give other entertainment while people are stuck at home.

• Money: Food banks, hospitals, charities are in need of cash donations, and local businesses that need cash flow may be selling gift cards to be redeemed when they reopen.

• Talents: Start a community garden, make cheerful thank-you cards for healthcare workers and get-well cards for local hospital patients.

Christa Poggemiller is director of Des Moines County Public Health.