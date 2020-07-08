Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County on Wednesday, July 8. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional nine cases from 11 a.m. on Monday to 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,293. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 10,974 individuals tested with 1,293 positive cases, 1,031 recovered and 29 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 733 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 10 deaths were reported during the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there are 32,388 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 345,232 individuals tested, 25,886 recovering and 732 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.