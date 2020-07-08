CLIVE — A Granger woman returning home from a Fourth of July celebration received even more fireworks when she scratched off a $30,000 Iowa Lottery prize.

Susan Legge, 61, won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Amazing Money” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Casey’s, 1802 Sycamore St. in Granger, while on her way to a holiday party. But she didn’t scratch it off until she returned home that night.

Legge, who works at a Casey’s store in Grimes, said she was in disbelief when she uncovered the big prize and handed it to her daughter to verify.

“She pulled out her phone and scanned it, and it said that I was a winner,” Legge told officials on Monday as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “So then, we took it right over to the store before they closed that night to verify it.”

She said she’d read an online horoscope the day before she purchased her ticket.

“It said, ‘Something good will come to you tomorrow. Expect a miracle.’ And then I got this,” she said. “I was stunned. I couldn’t believe it.”

She plans to use her winnings to put a down payment on a house and upgrade her camper.

Amazing Money is a $3 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.41. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.