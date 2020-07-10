WAUKEE — In the midst of a very hot, dry summer, Waukee is experiencing significant water usage by residents and businesses with rises in the amount of water used for irrigation and other outdoor watering contributing to that increase.

The City of Waukee is taking steps to reduce water usage at City facilities by at least 50 percent and is asking residents and businesses to do the same according to the City of Waukee Water Conservation Plan. The plan includes four stages, with each stage instituting progressive steps to further reduce water usage.

With support from Waukee Mayor Courtney Clarke and City Council Members, the City is immediately initiating Stage II of the plan, which asks residents, businesses and other agencies to reduce current lawn irrigation/outdoor water use by 50 percent.

The full plan can be viewed at www.Waukee.org/waterconserveplan.

The use of the above odd-even irrigation schedule can help residents, business owners, other agencies and the City achieve reductions in an effort to conserve water metro-wide and keep Waukee water costs low in the future:Watering on Mondays is not recommended.Even-numbered addresses water on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.Odd-numbered addresses water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.Watering during the hottest part of the day – between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. – is not recommended.

“As Waukee continues to grow, the City Council, staff members and myself are researching and planning for strategies to add additional water capacity in the future,” said Mayor Clarke. “However, in times of little rain and extreme heat, we need to work together to conserve. We thank members of the public for understanding and for being part of a community in which residents and business owners care about each other.”

If the City is unable to reduce peak day water usage during this critical time, Stage III of the Water Conservation Plan may need to be initiated, which includes the suspension of all lawn irrigation within the City. With widespread cooperation, City officials anticipate usage can be reduced enough to avoid further water restrictions.