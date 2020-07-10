Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County on Friday, July 10. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 29 cases in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,359. No additional deaths were reported.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, there have been 11,658 individuals tested with 1,359 positive cases, 1,059 recovered and 31 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 863 additional COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Iowa on Friday.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Friday, there are 33,984 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 362,997 individuals tested, 25,891 recovered and 743 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.