While the Dallas County Fair may not be going on as planned, the Dallas County Expo Poultry Show continued on Saturday, July 11.

Six classes of poultry were presented as various 4-H and FFA members presented their poultry for judging along with the showmanship honor. There were a lot of happy faces during the show, including Aubri Reggio, a member of the Silver Spurs 4-H group.

“I was very happy when I heard we were still going to have the show,” Reggio said. “I have put in a lot of work and was really excited to present today.”

Around 27 individuals presented in various classes Saturday, including Reggio, who took part in the Bantam and Other Breeding classes. She took home a Grand Champion honor in the Bantam Class which helped to highlight all the work she put in.

“It feels great,” said Reggio. “The pandemic didn’t really impact me very much. I still had to bath them, feed them, water them and make sure they feel good every day.”

Overall the poultry classes included Market Broiler Challenge (Pen of Three), Clover (participation only), Bantam, Standard, Production (Pen of Three) and Ornamental/Other Breeding. The Market Broiler Challenge class initiated the poultry show for the day.

The expo wraps up with the beef show on Sunday, July 12.

