MIDDLETOWN — As Cody Wehrle climbed atop the wing of his 305 sprint car Friday night in front of a packed house at 34 Raceway, the magnitude of his accomplishment began to sink in.

The Burlington driver had just won the biggest race of his budding career. With the best sprint car drivers in the world and their teams from the World of Outlaws looking on, in front of one of the largest crowd in track history and a national television audience watching on Dirtvision.com, Wehrle dominated the 20-lap 305 feature in the preliminary race before the World of Outlaws took the track.

It was the kind of win that put Wehrle, his team and his sponsors on the sprint car map.

"Getting the name out there is probably the biggest thing with sprint car racing. Performing at the big shows and taking advantage of the opportunities. That’s cool," Wehrle said afterwards, a smile beaming from ear to ear. "It’s great to be able to take a car that somebody believes in you and puts you in it and win in front of that many people. It might take three or four normal 305 shows to get in front of that many people. It means a lot. It means a lot to get the sponsors the recognition. It’s a big deal."

Garrett Duff took the early lead in the 305 sprint car feature, with Nick Gurensey and Tyler Duff giving early chase.

Wehrle, working the middle of the track, moved up to third by the fourth lap.

Wehrle made a daring move to seize the lead one lap later. As Garrett Duff dived low and Guernsey went high coming out of the second turn, Wehrle grabbed the opportunity, squeezing between the two for the lead, then powering away down the backstretch.

As the large crowd roared its approval, Wehrle kept his focus, and composure.

"The first year or so that I raced, I noticed the crowd," Wehrle said. "At the beginning of the year when we raced with the COVID stuff going on and there was nobody in the stands. To me it’s identical. I don’t see anybody in the stands until after you’re rolling around and you look up there. It could be a million people up there or zero and it wouldn’t matter to me, really."

Wehrle pulled away, building his lead to as much as the length of a straightaway, even after a pair of restarts. He was quick to give credit where credit was due.

"Sometimes the car looks better than it is, but we were pretty damn good tonight," Wehrle said. "We are constantly making changes. Scott Bonar is good with the wrenches. He’s about the best around here. It’s almost unfair to have him in our corner, but I would rather have him in our corner than somebody else’s. It’s great to have him around."

Wehrle road the cushion for much of the race, holding off a late charge from Dugan Thye to pick up perhaps the biggest win of his career on arguably the biggest night of his career.

"This is the top level of sprint car racing. It’s not the World of Outlaws race that we won, but to be successful in front of them is still good for us," Wehrle said. "When you hear a good cheer like that and you are in front of your hometown people, it’s special. It’s really special."

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

305 SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Cody Wehrle, Burlington; 2. Dugan Thye, Burlington; 3. Garrett Duff, Weldon, Ill.; 4. Dan Keltner, Wapello; 5. Nick Guernsey, Burlington; 6. Joey Laue, Morning Sun; 7. Tyler Duff, Weldon, Ill.; 8. Noah Samuel, Burlington; 9. Andy Huston, Roseville, Ill; 10. Devon Rouse, Burlington; 11. Jeff Wilke, Knoxville; 12. Travis Pence, Stronghurst, Ill.; 13. Ben Wagoner, Emden, Ill.; 14. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington; 15. Mason Campbell, New Berlin, Ill.; 16. Nathan Murders, Burlington; 17. Wyatt Wilkerson, Morning Sun. Heat winners — Keltner, T.Duff and Wehrle.