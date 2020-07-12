Local establishments across the Dallas County area are working to provide upcoming summer events while continuing to maintain social distancing.

After canceling their first two events originally scheduled for May, Penoach Winery located in Adel has begun offering tickets for their Sunset in the Vineyard Concerts. The concert series, which kicked off with Chad Elliot on June 12, limited attendance to 150 people and asked visitors to limit any groups to 10 people or less.

At the event, the winery also refrained from offering tastings but instead all sales were by the bottle and took place outdoors. In addition, visitors were asked to bring their own chair, glasses, opener and ice. Penoach Winery has since resumed regular weekend hours, which began back on June 5, and increased ticket sales to 300 for the rest of the Sunset in the Vineyard concerts. The next concert is set for July 24.

“We have greatly appreciated the support from our local customers who have come out to buy our wines to carry out. There have been many changes for all of the local business and things may look different going forward in how we operate our businesses and fully open up again,” Joanie Olson of Penoach Winery said.

In De Soto, Friday night Karaoke and Saturday live entertainment have always taken place at Ambro’s Roadhouse throughout the summer. Now, with the recent impact of the coronavirus, the restaurant has decided to remain at 50 percent capacity both indoors and outdoors while using disposable microphone covers and sanitizing the microphone after each use.

Ambro’s Roadhouse is also currently looking at incorporating a permanent roof structure over the outside seating area so that the restaurant can continue to host its outdoor events come rain or shine.

“We feel it is very important for people’s well being to get out and enjoy some relaxation and entertainment with all the unfortunate circumstances going on in our country right now. We all still need to get outdoors and live our lives while still practicing social distancing. It’s not only good for the soul, it’s good for our mental health as well,” Amber Broeker of Ambro’s Roadhouse said.

Harmony Hall on Riverside located in Adel is also currently working on re-establishing options for hosting every type of upcoming event, big or small. Owner Angela Schrad said that one of the unique features about the hall is that it’s not just an event venue available for rent. She said that the hall also has a creative team that hosts workshops, business education, retreats and more for all ages.

“We feel now more than ever our community needs these smaller events in a large space to honor social distancing while still coming together to shop, create and celebrate,” Schrad said, “Many of our events come from ideas our friends in the community suggest, so our ask is to keep those ideas coming. We love to hear from our community.”

Schrad said that their motto is to “create a feeling” both in their design business and at Harmony Hall on Riverside. In fact, prior to COVID-19, Restoration Harmony has had past success with their Designer Showroom Markets which are held at the event venue. Schrad said that the markets will once again be offered quarterly at the hall.

“Dave and I decided to look at this opportunity as a positive. While almost all events were canceled or rescheduled, we decided to take on an interior renovation that has been on the back burner which will add additional space in what is now our design showroom,” Schrad said.

In Dallas Center, The Handlebar restaurant has recently incorporated a dog variance for their outdoor seating area. As a restaurant located near the bike trail, General Manager Scott Selim said that they have seen many people with their dogs and are excited to be able to enjoy their company without having to go too far.

“Our group of owners and managers have always considered it important for our outdoor space to be as multifunctional as possible,” Selim said. “Many people enjoyed our space last year, but this year it has been especially helpful to have a safe, well-spaced area for everyone to enjoy and feel comfortable during this time.”

In addition to having a separate entrance, dogs visiting The Handlebar must be on a leash at all times, be up to date on vaccinations and are not allowed on chairs, seats, benches or tables at any time. Employees are also not permitted to touch dogs while on duty, with items such as water served from a single service, disposable container provided by The Handlebar, itself.

“Animals are like family, it’s great to have them be able to be included in our space. We are already getting a very positive response from our guests who travel with their dog with them, and they are so happy to have a space where their furry friend can enjoy the outdoors together with the whole family while they enjoy a snack, a meal, or just a cocktail or beer,” Selim said.

The restaurant also recently extended its patio service hours. The Handlebar is now open for lunch on Fridays and an extra hour on Friday and Saturday evenings. The new hours are 4-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday.