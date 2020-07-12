After losing to West Burlington by a lone run in the season opener, the Van Buren County High School baseball team wanted nothing more than to get another shot at the Falcons.

The Warriors got just that, exacting a measure of revenge in a 5-2 victory over West Burlington in a Class 2A district quarterfinal game Saturday at Community Field.

As a result, Van Buren County (4-6) gets a chance to exact a little more revenge when it plays Central Lee (10-1) in a district semifinal game at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Central Lee High School.

Central Lee won the teams’ prior meeting this season, 6-0.

West Burlington ends the season with a 4-6 record.

After a masterful performance by freshman Taylor Sprouse on the mound and a near-flawless performance from the Warriors’ defense, Van Buren County is right where it wanted to be all along.

"I felt good. I just came out there to try to throw strikes. My defense helped me out. I tried to do the best I could. I did it for the seniors tonight. We just rolled," said Sprouse, who scatterd six hits, walked three and struck out three in a complete-game performance. "It felt good. I trusted my teammates to get that run and they trusted me to get the win."

"We’ve been struggling the last week," said Van Buren senior shortstop Jonah Heckenberg, who was 2-for-3 and scored two runs as the Warriors’ leadoff hitter. "We just came together as a team tonight. We did the fundamentals, limited our strikeouts, put the ball in play and put the ball in their court and see what they did."

"(Fundamentals) are what we’ve really been struggling with here of late, so I was really glad to see us go out and be able to do that tonight," Van Buren head coach Chad Scott said. "We knew that’s what we needed to do to be able to have a chance and that’s what we did."

Heckenberg set the tone right out of the gate for the Warriors, roping a double to left, then advancing to third when the throw missed the cutoff man. Ryan Wolf followed with a single up the middle against West Burlington senior Dreyton LaVeine to give the Warriors a quick 1-0 lead before West Burlington could record an out.

"(LaVeine) threw pretty hard and I knew I had to be ready for it. I timed it perfectly and was able to get the team going for the game,"Heckenberg said.

"Jonah came up big," Scott said. "He struggled (Friday) night. We were the only 2A team in the state to play (Friday) night. We knew that we have to get games under our belts. The more we can play, the better we can be. Jonah’s first at bat really set the tone."

"He’s due for a game where maybe he didn’t have his best stuff. I think maybe tonight was. He didn’t have his best stuff and they were ready for him," West Burlington head coach Pat McKasson said of LaVeine.

Van Buren County tacked on another run in the third when Wolf doubled in Heckenberg, who had singled.

Van Buren County made it 4-0 in the fourth, taking advantage of two walks, two errors and two wild pitches.

West Burlington sliced the Warriors’ advantage in half in the fifth. Zach Krantz and Brady Diewold singled to open the inning and Tate Nelson drew a walk to load the bases.

Kaleb Allen followed with a single to center to score Krantz and Diewold.

But a failed sacrifice bunt attempt was popped up for the first out, then LaVeine hit a sharp liner to second baseman Jackson Manning, who flipped to Heckenberg to double off Nelson to end the inning.

"We had the bases loaded and Dreyton hits that line drive and they double us off. Wow," McKasson said. "We hit the ball, but right at them. They hit the ball where we weren’t. We had four errors. We probably had more mental errors than that. They are a good ball team. That wasn’t our best game."

That was more than enough support for Sprouse, who allowed just two base runners over the final two innings.

"I think today was a good day for Van Buren. We did everything we could. We played our best and we put it on the field," Sprouse said.

"It’s huge because this is the first district game we’ve won in the last three years. We’ve been favored most years. It’s nice to finally prove that we can do it," Heckenberg said.

"When we lost to West Burlington at the first of the year, we thought maybe we’d like to get another shot at them. The same thing about Central Lee and that’s going to happen on Tuesday," Scott said.

"I just feel sorry for our four seniors. They’ve been with me for a long time. It’s heartbreaking," McKasson said. "We’re young. We only have one senior next year. Ty Hill will be the only senior. A lot of sophomores and juniors next year. Hopefully we have some underclassmen coming up who will step in for my four seniors and we’ll go from there."

West Burlington;000;020;0;—;2;6;4

Van Buren County;101;210;x;—;5;5;1

WP — Taylor Sprouse (1-0). LP — Dreyton LaVeine (2-1). Leading hitters — Van Buren County: Ryan Wolf 2-2, Jonah Heckenberg 2-3. 2B — LaVeine, Heckenberg, Wolf. RBI — West Burlington: Kaleb Allen 2; Van Buren County: Wolf 2.

Records: West Burlington 4-6; Van Buren County 4-6.