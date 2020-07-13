Kennybrook Village, located in Grimes, has officially announced the opening of its new facility, Maggie’s Place.

“We are excited to be able to offer another level of care in our continuum and assist more seniors in our community. Our entire team is excited to meet our new residents and to help them make Maggie’s Place their home,” Kennybrook Village Director of Marketing Alyssa Poland said.

Construction on the new building originally broke ground back in July of 2019 across from the Kennybrook Village main entrance. Amenities of Maggie’s Place include a kitchen, living room, media room and laundry room. Residents will also have access to housekeeping services, an on-site beauty salon, utilities including cable television, and programs such as “Music and Memory” or “It’s Never 2 Late.”

Maggie’s Place plans to officially open for its first resident on July 14. Kennybrook Village held a ribbon cutting via Facebook Live on Friday, July 10 in order to celebrate the grand opening.

The new assisted living memory care facility is named for Maggie Edith Pearl Jensen, who operated the business Home Cafe after losing her husband in 1922. She then moved into an old house that had been converted into a nursing home at the age of 93. Although her care was considered “fine,” her family felt conditions for her and visitors could be better, making her the inspiration for the new Maggie’s Place facility.

“Kennybrook Village likes the small-town feel of Grimes with the conveniences of city living. It is a close community and has been nothing but welcoming since we opened in 2011,” Poland said.

Maggie’s Place is also staffed with Life Service Coordinators, who have specific Alzheimer’s and memory care training. These coordinators are trained using the Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care (PAC). As part of this approach, initial training includes videos, role playing, conversation and reading materials, with the Positive Approach to Care team available for ongoing training and support.

Poland said that PAC will provide the Life Services Coordinators the tools needed to ensure that residents of Maggie’s Place not only get the care that they need and deserve but also thrive.

“As the name suggests, it is a very positive approach to working with those with dementia. The resident is part of the care and the care isn’t just happening to them,” Poland said. “PAC teaches how to live in a relationship with a changing brain instead of just focusing on the facts of the disease.”

Poland also said that due to the impact of COVID-19, visitor restrictions for Maggie’s place will remain in place and the facility will continue to follow the same procedures and protocols that are in place for anyone moving into other levels of care.

Those interested in learning more regarding updates on the new facility can visit the Kennybrook Village Facebook Page.

“Alzheimer’s and dementia is on the rise, so there is an increased need for quality memory care. We are happy that we will be providing that quality memory care right here in the Grimes community. We are also providing more employment opportunities with the hiring of Life Service Coordinators and Life Service Nurses,” Poland said.