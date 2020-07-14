The ADM School Board met in regular session on Monday, July 13. The school board discussed various topics including the Central Iowa Team Football Camp, the District-wide surveillance project and more.

What ended up becoming the biggest focal point of the meeting was the discussion on a “Return to Learn” plan update. The plan was discussed in five parts, (1) The planning process, (2) COVID-19 cases at ADM, (3) Core Mitigation practices, (4) Remote, Hybrid and On-site learning plans and (5) next steps.

(1) The planning process

The first discussion point went over the planning process. Superintendent Greg Dufoe, Travis Wilkins and others discussed the planning process starting by identifying standards and gaps which as Dufoe mentioned has already been addressed to some degree. That then progressed into talking about seven essential areas for the district to work around in Leadership, Infrastructure, Iowa Academic Standards, Data Considerations, Health and Safety, Social-Emotional Health and Equity.

(2) COVID-19 Cases at ADM

The conversation then moved to discuss what having COVID-19 within the ADM School District may be like and steps to go about addressing the issue.

“Anybody that is identified as a confirmed exposure will be required to do a 14-day quarantine,” said Innovative Learning and Communication Director Travis Wilkins.

Wilkins further detailed a confirmed exposure as a person exposed to another individual who has tested positive within six feet for at least 15 minutes. That was also involved with the discussion of contact tracing, something that will fall upon both the school district and Dallas County Public Health. When it comes to staff who have been infected with the virus through a student or a student themselves, the responsibility of contact tracing will fall on the Dallas County Department of Health. Along with a 14-day quarantine, students are recommended to be tested while staff will be required to be tested for COVID-19.

ADM will not release the names of staff and students who have contracted the virus and in all but a few cases, the school will not communicate that a student or staff has been identified as a confirmed exposure. Due to the delay that will come about through official contact tracing, Wilkins also mentioned that the school might be compelled to go through with unofficial contact tracing themselves.

“The official process might lay multiple days,” said Wilkins. “One of the decisions we’ll have to make is, do we conduct our own contact tracing and how we’ll respond to that.”

The board also touched on possible school closure. Grounds for possibly closing a school includes a school building experiencing a 10 percent rate of absenteeism. ADM will coordinate with local health agencies as to whether or not the school should close and for what period of time. In the possible event that ADM Schools close, they will collaborate with Dallas County Public Health to determine cleaning and reopening processes.

Also talked about was the use of cloth face coverings. Students will be required to have face coverings but not required to wear them, although they will be asked to be worn whenever social distancing cannot be maintained. ADM will provide two cloth face masks for each student. For staff, they will also be required to have face masks which are to be worn at all times in the same room or space as students. Each staff member will be provided with five cloth face coverings. Buildings and staff will provide staff with guidelines.

(3) Core Mitigation Practices

“A key fundamental component is keeping symptomatic people away from school,” said Dufoe.

Along with several other steps, such as face coverings and education on COVID-19 itself, the school board talked about the possibility of a wellness screener. While not 100 percent effective on its own, the screener is thought to be a big help. It starts with family and staff identifying a baseline with how the individual normally feels relative to a particular time of the year they are experiencing symptoms. The possible screener also talks about the possible actions to take if a cough or shortness of breath is present yet the individual hasn’t been tested yet. The screener would then prompt the family and individual to quarantine for 10 days.

The board also spoke on other practices to possibly be put in place such as proper hand hygiene and various social distancing measures, keeping in mind that social distancing might not always be maintained.

(4) Remote, Hybrid, and On-site learning plans

Dufoe, Wilkins and others then presented the school board with three different learning plans based on the current climate of COVID-19 around the start date of the next school year. None of the three plans include a 100 percent learn from home, remote learning situation.

The Remote Learning Plan would include zero percent building student capacity with teachers on-site only if allowed by the DCHD. It would include various instructional time based on what school students are attending. For Adel Elementary students that would mean a total of 1.5 hours of instructional time, For DeSoto Intermediate a total of 2.5 instructional hours, 3.5 instructional hours for ADM Middle School students, and 4.5 hours total for ADM High School students. Remote learning would be required.

The Hybrid Learning Plan incorporates a 50 percent building student and teacher capacity. Under this plan, students would attend two days on-site with remote learning taking up three days. Teachers would be on-site Monday through Friday. The hybrid model would split things into two groups (group A and group B) to separate students. Friday’s would be teacher workdays and remote learning would take place then. Participation options would include hybrid or full remote learning.

The On-Site Learning Plan would still incorporate a remote day and would reflect a more normalized schedule. Student capacity within the buildings would be at 100 percent. This plan would also include a built-in work day for teachers on Fridays.

(5) Timeline/Next Steps

The school board will continue to discuss the plans surrounding the “Return to Learn” plan and will include several key dates.7/14 - 7/16: Refine plan based on board feedback7/17: All staff meeting to review draft plans7/20 - 7/24: Parent and staff survey and draft plans will be released7/27: Board work session to review data and plans8/3: A special board meeting will take place to determine a start8/4-8/10: A parents survey will be released