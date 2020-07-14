Burlington students and staff may be required to wear masks when they return to school in August, pending school board approval of a soon-to-be-drafted policy.

The Burlington School Board on Monday unanimously approved an amended motion to direct Human Resources Directory Lacy Johnson to craft a policy on how to enforce required mask wearing.

There’s just one problem: it may not be legal.

"Most (inaudible) will tell you that constitutionally you can’t make people wear masks," Superintendent Pat Coen told the board members during the meeting, which was live streamed over the district’s YouTube channel.

Regardless, Johnson will consult with the policy committee and district attorney to craft the policy to they extent they are able.

The decision to require — or at least work to require — masks came after hearing from Dr. David Carlson, a physician at Great River Family Practice.

"There are two things I’d really like you to understand," Carlson began. "The first is that it’s contagious — we all know that — and the second is that it’s stealthy. And I guess third, I could say, to quote one of my colleagues, COVID-19 doesn’t care what you believe.

"And I know it’s become a very political situation, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s the politics that have resulted in this country having more cases than any other country in the world."

Carlson went on to explain the virus is transmitted primarily through droplets, though there has been question about whether it can remain in the air for long periods of time, thus allowing for airborne transmission, though this did not appear to be of large concern.

To make matters more complicated, people with the virus often are contagious for days before they develop symptoms, and some carriers may never become symptomatic.

"There is no vaccine," Carlson said. "There will not be a vaccine this school year, and we don’t know when there will be a vaccine, so we can’t count on it for your decision."

That’s why it all comes down to prevention.

"Face coverings are considered the single best way to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Period," Carlson said.

To drive home his point, Carlson described a cold winter day.

"Think about walking outside in the cold in the middle of winter and you can see your breath," Carlson said. "When you can see your breath, that’s also known as spittle. That’s the COVID-19 virus particles. If you put a scarf over your face, you can’t see your breath anymore. It’s that simple. It isn’t complicated. It isn’t political."

Social distancing is another preventative measure, but, as Carlson pointed out, it may be difficult to keep children six feet apart, especially in schools.

"I think you need to think of the school as a meatpacking plant with kids, because your’e going to put them all in close proximity, hygiene’s not a big priority and you’re going to keep them together all day everyday," Carlson said.

The board also was presented with results from a staff survey Curriculum Director Cory Johnson had sent to staff earlier this month to get feedback on mitigation strategies.

Requiring masks for everyone was the most widely supported measure among teachers, with 41% indicating they felt they could commit to and enforce it. Encouraging masks received slightly less support among teachers, with 36% supporting it. The response was different for all other staff groups, 32% of whom indicated they prefer encouraging everyone to wear masks rather than require it.

Requiring masks for everyone was more supported by secondary school staff, 46% of whom supported the measure, than by elementary staff, 27% of whom indicated they supported it. Forty-five percent of elementary staff, however, indicated they would support encouraging that everyone wear masks.

After seeing the survey results, board member Nancy Hoelzen, a retired school teacher, motioned to make masks required for all students and staff.

"I just don’t see how we can have a specialist sit here and tell us to wear a mask and then we don’t," board vice president Tom Courtney said.

Board member Joel Sieren, however, questioned whether the district would be able to supply enough masks for all students.

Johnson said the district has received 2,000 reusable cloth masks but was unsure about disposable ones.

Business Director Greg Reynolds said the district likely would be able to order masks now, but continuing to get them in the future may be difficult if the supply chain is unable to handle a higher demand brought on be an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Johnson also pointed out the board would need to decide what kind of face masks would be appropriate and whether students with special needs, such as those with autism who have sensory issues, would be made to wear them as well.

After much discussion, Sieren amended Hoelzen’s motion, asking instead for the policy to be created.

The amendment, as well as the amended motion, passed with unanimous support.

The board also voted for the district to move forward with providing a completely virtual option for students who want it.

"We’re not talking about what happened last spring, which was voluntary continuous learning," Johnson said. "Going forward, anything that we do has to have accountability. There has to be accountability ... and some kind of engagement tracking so that the student is demonstrating progress through the curriculum."

Parents will be asked to indicate whether they are interested in the online option when they register their child for school.



Once in the online program, students must remain there until the end of the grading period, or trimester. They then will be able to return to whatever other educational delivery model is in place at the time.

This report will be updated.