Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County on Wednesday, July 15. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 20 cases from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. on Wednesday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,446. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 12,617 individuals tested with 1,446 positive cases, 1,093 recovered and 31 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 464 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in Iowa from 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Overall, there are 36,294 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 388,519 individuals tested, 27,187 recovering and 767 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.