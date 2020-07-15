With no pandemic end in sight, the Players Workshop Board of Directors voted unanimously July 1 to postpone the 2020-21 theatrical season until 2021-22.

"This was not a move taken lightly, but the board felt that, for the health and safety of members and patrons, there was no other choice," the Workshop said in its July newsletter.

Because there will be no regular theatrical season in 20-21, there will also be no 2020-2021 season ticket sales. Notifications will go out to all season ticket holders within the next few weeks.

President Mary Fox has appointed two special committees to investigate and recommend how Players Workshop can best move forward in light of this situation.

The COVID-19 Response Committee is tasked with investigating and developing a plan as to when and how Players Workshop will be able to return to normal business.

The Coronavirus Pandemic Recovery Committee (CPR), with a tagline of "Breathing New Life into the Theater," will investigate and develop ideas of how to keep Players Workshop in the public eye until the theater can return to business as usual. Among the possible ways to accomplish this is presenting theatrical projects over the internet.