In her first in-person event since campaigning moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield made a stop in Adel Tuesday afternoon.

The reason was to tour the Adel Family Fun Center and chat with owner Bryce Smith about the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses and the importance of small businesses in general. This comes after Greenfield released her Small Towns, Bigger Paychecks Plan, which aims to provide more relief and opportunities for small businesses.

“One of my favorite things is meeting people and hearing their stories and how we can help them,” began Greenfield. “They want the needs of Iowans to be put first by their next senator.”

Smith provided the tour of the Adel Family Fun Center as both he and Greenfield started the conversation regarding how COVID-19 impacted his business. Smith mentioned how is businesses were approved for such financial relief options just like many other small businesses have done and gone through. Even with financial relief, Smith mentioned that the fight is not over when it comes to getting back to normal.

“While the economy is back open, it’s at a standstill,” said Smith.

Certainly the “new normal” hasn’t presented small businesses like the Adel Family Fun Center with an abundance of financial flexibility. It has reshaped where the money comes and goes. For Smith and the Adel Family Fun Center, from early March all the way through the beginning of June, their menu went strictly on a to-go basis. Through that time Smith saw to-go food sales increase while dine-in revenue took a decline. Smith mentioned that there are still a lot of question marks surrounding how to go about with business during COVID-19, and from that, he mentioned to Greenfield that (as a small business owner) he would like to see more of a long-range plan in place with regards to public health and safety.

“There are too many different messages out there,” Smith said. “I would like to hear from a singular voice for the answers.”

Those very comments were the basis of what Greenfield herself spoke on for her plan and her arrival in Adel.

“I’ve worked in small businesses and they are essential to Iowa’s economy,” began Greenfield. “About half of Iowa’s workforce works in small businesses. I want to learn how they are working through COVID-19, the modifications made, and how things as a whole have been impacted. I’m always amazed by the hard-working Iowans who keep their businesses open and adapt. It’s important to meet with many small businesses about their successes and their challenges.”

Greenfield also talked about small businesses having access to capital and credit, making sure the workforce is developed and a future discussion about investment in infrastructure to “get those bridges fixed.”

Following some education and laughs within the Adel Family Fun Center, Greenfield touched on another topic Smith (and assuredly others) are focused on.

“Businesses want certainty,” Greenfield said. “They want clear guidelines about not just how they open safely but how they stay open safely. We want that across our communities no matter what it is. People want that certainty, what those public guidelines are, and how they keep their businesses and communities safe.”