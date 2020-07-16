Nevada police acted appropriately when they deployed a Taser on a sword-wielding man who later died in an Ames hospital, a use-of-force review has found.

The joint review of officers’ actions, conducted by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Story County Attorney’s Office, concluded that actions taken by officers and deputies during the incident followed policy and Iowa law, Nevada authorities said in a news release Thursday.

According to the review:

Nevada police responded June 22 to an early morning call about a man carrying a sword and knocking on doors in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

When officers arrived they found Jason Kruzic, 51, in a grassy area near a mobile home park, waving a sword.

Responding Nevada police officers Chris Brown and Josie Bailey and Story County sheriff’s deputy Alex Janorschke were the first to encounter Kruzic. Story County sheriff’s deputy Tim Schroeder arrived on the scene shortly after.

Kruzic’s actions were “erratic,” and officers said he appeared to be intoxicated.

Kruzic was yelling for help, and officers told him they would help him if he dropped the sword. After several commands to put down the sword, and Kruzic “on several occasions swing(ing) the sword wildly and … mak(ing) motions that he intended to throw it,” Bailey attempted to use her Taser, but “only one dart connected.”

Janorschke asked Kruzic to drop the sword, deploying his Taser when Kruzic refused. Two darts struck Kruzic in his left thigh and lower left side of his back.

The Taser was deployed a total of five times.

Kruzic was handcuffed, and police called an ambulance so that paramedics could remove the Taser barbs.

Paramedics were treating Kruzic when he stopped breathing. He was taken to Story County Medical Center, where he died.

Nevada police body camera footage of the incident was made public Thursday on the Story County Sheriff’s Office YouTube page. The full report was also posted on both agencies’ Facebook pages.

Story County Chief Deputy Nicholas Lennie told the Tribune that the footage, totaling more than 23 minutes, is from Janorschke’s body camera. He said that’s the only footage that will be released regarding the incident.

The Nevada Police Department declined to provide any further comments regarding the incident on Thursday.

A cause of death has not yet been released, and toxicology results are also pending.

In a statement Thursday, both the Story County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada Police Department extended their condolences to the family of Kruzic.