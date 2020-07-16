The Vision Van Meter 2040 Comprehensive Plan continues to move forward.

Representatives from Confluence recently presented updates to the Vision Van Meter 2040 Comprehensive Plan at the local Van Meter Farmer’s Market. This plan, which is a guiding document for growth and development in Van Meter through the year 2040, is primarily composed of three main sections: an existing conditions analysis, a public input process, and an implementation strategy.

City of Van Meter City Administrator Kyle Michel said that although the Vision Van Meter 2040 Comprehensive Plan is not something that is completed on an annual basis, it is an update of the city’s 2001 Comprehensive Plan.

“A lot has changed in Van Meter since 2001 and it was vitally important to revisit and update the comprehensive plan for the city,” Michel said.

As part of the July 10 farmer’s market booth, representatives from Confluence were available to answer questions as well as provide additional information regarding major elements of the plan. Some of the implementation actions and policies include upgrading the Raccoon River kayak and tubing launch to attract visitors, planning for the long-term need of additional fire, police and EMS personnel and facility space, and continuing to improve the downtown area through facade and streetscape improvements, to name a few.

In addition, Friday night marked the first public display of the updated draft, which included changes to the future land use map as well as priorities identified by the public survey portion of the planning process. Michel said that some of these not only include goals and objectives for housing and business attraction but also parks and green spaces as well.

“There is likely not a singular project identified in the comprehensive plan update that will be implemented over the next year aside from potentially reviewing the Capital Improvement Plan and directing necessary action to start addressing some of those identified infrastructure needs. We are hopeful that we can start some of the necessary action on our proposed water treatment facility over the next year,” Michel said.

Now that the updates have been presented, the next step includes a public review and comment period. For those interested, a copy of the comprehension plan has been uploaded on the project’s website at www.VisionVanMeter.com, where residents can comment and submit feedback. Residents are also encouraged to reach out to Michel directly via email.

Once the public has had the opportunity to review the updated version, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee will then host a final meeting before presenting the draft to the Planning and Zoning Commission. If recommended, the plan will then go before city council to determine whether any additional changes are needed, with the plan to implement actions and policies included in the Vision Van Meter 2040 Comprehension Plan following council approval.

“This finalized document will help guide the current and future city councils as they seek to develop parks, attract businesses, and address staffing needs and infrastructure projects,” Michel said. “We’re excited to have a consolidated vision of what the city and community would like to see happen in our community over the next 20 years.”