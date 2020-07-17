The year 2020 will be noted by historians for decades to come.

Leaders everywhere are grappling with issues of economic upheaval, health, safety, and racial inequality. Initially brought on by the pandemic, then further spurred by the national conversation in response to tragic events in Minneapolis, Greater Burlington businesses and community organizations are responding to the need for change. The opportunity that now presents itself to all business and community organizations is to grow and learn from what has occurred. This is the season to answer the call to make things better.

The Greater Burlington Partnership is taking a first step to answer that call. The Partnership has put in place a Plan of Action, focused on both the needs of the community and the strength of the organization. The Plan of Action focusses on three components: Stakeholder Engagement, Finance, and Operations.

Stakeholder Engagement

• Investors, members and stakeholders alike are what make the Partnership possible. Moving forward, the Partnership will meet the needs of its members by serving as the conduit of resources and information to assist in supporting an environment of health, safety, equality and economic recovery for Greater Burlington.

• Partnering For the Future investors will be engaged in setting the priorities for leveraging PFF funds for the future, determining if current needs still align with PFF goals or if new challenges have brought new needs.

• A Membership Task Force has been formed for the purpose of enhancing the value proposition of Chamber of Commerce membership and to encourage members to take full advantage of their benefits.

Finance

• Every organization’s life blood is its finances. Utilizing the skills of each board’s treasurer, the Partnership has created an overall Finance Committee to guide and assist the organization to navigate the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19.

• Emphasis is being placed on strengthening the organization’s finances through the sale of existing properties owned by Partner divisions while being a catalyst for new businesses/industry at those sites – helping grow Greater Burlington.

• Grants and other resources will be pursued to help grow Greater Burlington while offering new tools for economic recovery, health, safety, and furthering equality in the community.

Operations

• The Partnership will strive to deliver on 2020 planned programs and events to the fullest extent possible.

• The Partnership will work to further encourage inclusion and diversity in its programs and events.

• Priority will be given to cross-train Partnership staff. Maximizing the skills of the staff will lead to improved efficiency, improved distribution of workload and ensure seamless delivery of programs and services to area businesses.

These improvements will help not only the Greater Burlington Partnership, but also its investors, members, stakeholders, and the community.

The Partnership is here for local businesses and for the community. Together the region will answer the call to change, grow and recover.

Della Schmidt is the president and CEO of the Greater Burlington Partnership. She can be reached by email at dschmidt@greaterburlington.com.