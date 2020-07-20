Kacie Broeg was looking forward to doing battle with his close friend, Chad Hatch, in a showdown for the Men’s City Golf Championship on Sunday at Burlington Golf Club.

Instead, it was Mother Nature who won out.

A mid-morning storm swept through Burlington, dumping two inches of rain and blowing down trees and limbs, knocking out power on the north side of town and forcing BGC PGA professional Joe Butler to cancel the final 18 holes and close the course for the remainder of the day.

A crew of volunteers was set to descend on the course Monday morning to help clean up the damage.

That meant the scores reverted back to Saturday’s 18 holes at Flint Hills Municipal Golf Course, leaving Broeg with a two-shot victory over Hatch in the championship flight.

It was Broeg’s fourth Men’s City Championship victory, putting him in some elite company among the best golfers in Burlington history.

It wasn’t the way Broeg wanted to win it, but a win is a win.

"That definitely was not the way I was wanting to do it," Broeg said late Sunday afternoon after getting a round in at Spirit Hollow Golf Course, which missed the brunt of the storm. "I had a good first day, obviously, but the Club is always a fun place to play and Chad and I were really looking forward to going at it for the championship. It would have been a good duel. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do it. It was just unlucky and bizarre with the weather. It was more bizarre than anything."

Broeg won the title after carding a 4-under-par 67 on Saturday at Flint Hills.

Hatch took second with a 69, while Nate Spear, Matt Cox and Nick Parish tied for third at 73. Adam Moyers, Kaleb Hagge and Tim Reuschel all tied for sixth in the championship flight at 74.

Kirk Wilson won the Open Division with a 73, followed by Marty Bowen with a 77.

Dennis Carter and Daryl Wolff tied for the Senior I Division at 80.

Craig Broeg won the Senior II Division with an 84. Jeff Elliott and Don Houseal tied for second at 80, while Rich Goble was third with an 81

Larry Hank won the Super Senior Division with an 82, followed by Tom Rexroth and Fred Whipple at 86.

Kacie Broeg, a graduate of Notre Dame High School and Central College, hadn’t even arrived at BGC for his round when the storm blew through.

"We weren’t teeing off until 9:40, so I was still at home about to get ready when it cut loose," Broeg said. "I assumed it would be delayed a little bit, but after seeing all the damage it is very, very understandable. It made a mess at BGC. My Dad was already up there. I went up and there was a tree down on the practice green and trees down all over the course. It was pretty bad from what I could see. I just hope nothing is too damaged."

Broeg, after a slow start on Saturday at Flint Hills, was 1-over par through eight holes.

Broeg began to heat up on the back nine. He played the final 10 holes in 5-under par to take a two-shot lead over Hatch.

"I put myself in position to make putts and I made them when I had to," Broeg said. "It’s nice to know the course. Knowing where to hit it and where not to hit it really helps. They changed the pin positions, but you know where you need to be to put yourself in good position."

But the much-anticipated showdown between Broeg and Hatch never materialized. Mother Nature had other ideas.

"We both definitely wanted that one for sure," Broeg said. "We were both ready to go for it. He and I are good friends and we were really looking forward to it. It was really bizarre how the whole thing went down."

Broeg, who also won City Championships from 2016-18, was equally proud of his father for winning his division as he was for winning his fourth title.

"It feels great to win it. I try to put myself in the last group on the second day and then capitalize as much as I can on the opportunity," Broeg said. "My Dad won his division for the first time in a while. He shot a 74 after a tough start. I am really proud of him and I know he feels the same towards me, too."