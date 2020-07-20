Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Dallas County over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 54 cases from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Monday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,547. One additional death was also reported.

Overall, there have been 13,866 individuals tested with 1,547 positive cases, 1,101 recovered and 34 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 1,229 additional COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths in Iowa from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Monday.

Overall, there are 38,917 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 419,271 individuals tested, 27,972 recovering and 793 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.