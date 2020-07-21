Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Dallas County on Tuesday, July 21. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 24 cases from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,571. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 14,010 individuals tested with 1,571 positive cases, 1,110 recovered and 34 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 503 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in Iowa in a 24 hour period.

Overall, there are 39,420 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 423,223 individuals tested, 28,319 recovering and 799 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.