Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Dallas County on Wednesday, July 22. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 18 cases from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,589. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 14,177 individuals tested with 1,589 positive cases, 1,121 recovered and 34 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 373 additional COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths in Iowa in a 24 hour period.

Overall, there are 39,793 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 427,908 individuals tested, 28,607 recovering and 808 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.