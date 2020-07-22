Iowa’s Medicaid director is stepping down to take another job, state leaders announced Wednesday.

Mike Randol was hired in November 2017 to take over Iowa’s controversial shift to a privately managed Medicaid program, which covers care for more than 700,000 poor and disabled Iowans. Randol had previously held the same position in Kansas, which also privatized its Medicaid program.

The Iowa Department of Human Services announced Wednesday that Randol would be leaving the Iowa job effective Aug. 14, "to return to the private sector." The announcement didn’t specify where he would be working.

Gov. Kim Reynolds brought Randol in to try to stabilize a system rocked by controversy since then-Gov. Terry Branstad decided in 2015 to hire private national firms to manage the state’s Medicaid program.

Kelly Garcia, who was hired last fall as Department of Human Services director, said in a news release that she appreciated Randol’s service.

"It’s clear he’s done a tremendous amount of work to get our program on track," she said. The department said a search would begin immediately for Randol’s successor, and Deputy Medicaid Director Julie Lovelady would lead the team in the meantime.