Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Dallas County on Thursday, July 23. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 25 cases from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,614. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 14,494 individuals tested with 1,614 positive cases, 1,127 recovered and 34 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 841 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in Iowa from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Overall, there are 40,634 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 437,848 individuals tested, 28,924 recovering and 818 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.