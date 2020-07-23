SOLON — Oh, how sweet it is.

Nearly four years ago to the day, the Notre Dame High School baseball team let a chance to qualify for the state tournament slip through its fingers in a one-run loss to Lisbon in a substate final.

The Nikes were not about to let another one get away.

Senior Mitchell Brent, just as he was four years ago as a freshman, was on the mound, one out away from helping his team to the state tournament.

This time, Brent slammed the door, striking out Jaxon Sander with the potential game-tying run at second base to seal the Nikes’ 7-5 win over North Cedar in a Class 1A substate final game Wednesday at Spartan Field.

Notre Dame (14-2), the seven seed, will play second seed Remsen-St.Mary’s (19-0) in a Class 1A state quarterfinal game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Principal Park in Des Moines.

As senior catcher Trenton Blythe squeezed the final strike, Brent raised both hands in the air, then was mobbed by his teammates.

For the six Notre Dame seniors — Brent, Drew Chiprez, Jeron Conner, Nick Skerik, Blythe and Kaiden Westlake — it was redemption.

And oh, how sweet it is.

"This game means a lot. This is what I’ve worked for since freshman year when I lost in substate on a one-hitter against Lisbon, the best team in the state. This has been on my mind the last four years. This coming to life, it just doesn’t seem real," said Brent, who was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and scored a run.

"It feels like we got redemption from our freshman year and took it all the way this year," said Drew Chiprez, who was 1-for-2 with a double, scored a run and drove in a run. "It feels amazing after five years. We all started since we were eighth graders. We let one go our freshman year. Now we’re finally here. It feels amazing to get it done."

"I had a bitter taste in my mouth before the game because I felt like we let one slip away. We came out and proved that we deserve to go to state this year," said Skerik, who made a sensational catch in short center field.

"The last two games we’ve kind of made it close in the last inning and given a couple scares to us. But we were able to prevail. We stuck with it. We knew we were the better team. We just had to finish the job," said Conner, who picked up the win on the mound and was 2-for-4 with a double and scored twice.

"(Brent) pitched a great game at Lisbon. It’s just that offensively we didn’t help him out. I’m glad this year we were able to get some runs for our guys on the hill. It was fitting for him to come in and close the door and get us to Des Moines," Notre Dame head coach Chris Chiprez said.

North Cedar (7-8) struck first. Jacob Wagner led off by reaching on an error, was sacrificed to second and scored on a single by pitcher Ethan Sahr.

The Knights were poised to score again in the third. Wagner reached on a one-out walk was was looking to steal second. But he was picked off by Conner.

That single play swayed the momentum to the Nikes’ favor.

"We knew he was the leading stolen base guy on their team. That was a huge momentum boost going into the next inning," Conner said. "It gave us a lot of energy. Coming off a huge play like that, we build off our momentum in our games. That seemed to turn the tide there."

"It was huge. They had the momentum and then we just shut them down," said Notre Dame junior Brady Oleson.

"You could feel it as soon as he threw it over. All the momentum was toward us then," Drew Chiprez said.

"Jeron is just a straight competitor. He’s a workhorse. That was a big out, for sure," Coach Chiprez said. "In big games like this, the little things, like picking a guy off or laying a good bunt down and moving runners over definitely changes the momentum of a game. That was a really big out for us. One of many big plays for us tonight."

Notre Dame (14-2) rode that momentum into the bottom half of the inning. Once again, the Nikes used the little things to their advantage.

Conner reached on a one-out single, Skerik drew a walk and Drew Chiprez slammed a double to right-center field, scoring Conner to knot the game.

Blythe then laid down a perfect suicide squeeze as Skerik raced home with the go-ahead run.

Oleson followed with a bunt of his own to score Drew Chiprez, and a throwing error allowed courtesy runner Owen Gulick to score. Oleson would score on a wild pitch.

Suddenly, the Nikes had a 5-1 lead and all the momentum.

"All I need to do is get the bunt down and I’m confident my runner on third is going to get there. I just need to get it in fair territory," Oleson said. "I’ve been pretty solid with my bunts this year. I was pretty confident going up there."

"We always work on bunting as a key in practice. We put that into play in a game and it paid off," Drew Chiprez said. "(Chris Chiprez) is a pretty daring guy. Brady got it down and it was amazing. We’ve missed a few bunts this year, but he got it down. That was also a big confidence booster."

"In tight games like this, I’ve preached the last two years that small ball is going to come back to help us out eventually. Tonight it did," Coach Chiprez said. "We stress in practice bunting, bunting, bunting. A lot of the kids don’t like to bunt, but we stress that in big games like tonight, bunting is going to come in big. That’s something we’ve been consistent with all year long is working on squeezes. We’ve done it several times. Luckily tonight it worked out for us."

The Nikes made it a nailbiter in the end. North Cedar plated four runs with two outs in the seventh inning. Four times the Nikes were down to the last strike. Four times the Knights came through.

With runners on second and third and Sander at the plate representing the go-ahead run, Brent dug deep. Four years ago, the Nikes let it slip away. This time, Brent slammed the door, striking out Sander to set off a long-awaited celebration.

And, oh, how sweet it is.

"It feels great. We’ve been working for this our whole lives. To finally get there feels awesome," Oleson said.

"It feels great. Ever since I’ve been playing baseball I’ve dreamed of going to state. Now I can say I did it," Skerik said.

"Mitch wasn’t feeling 100 percent that freshman year. He came strong the last inning and got the last out. We got redemption," Drew Chiprez said.

"My older brother, Brandon Brent, was a great high school pitcher. Unfortunately, lost battle to a torn ACL and wasn’t able to play his senior year He’s a competitor. He keeps me on my toes. Big credit goes to him," Mitchell Brent said. "Our coaches deserve this more than anybody. They’ve been a part of this program for so long. All the blood, sweat and tears they put into this program — they really deserve this. This is for them."

"It’s great. We have stressed that for years. That’s always our goal — a trip to Des Moines. It’s something the kids will be able to remember," Coach Chiprez said. "Not many teams in Notre Dame history have done it. We stressed after the game that these guys have put their mark on Notre Dame history, at least for the baseball program.

"We’re not done. There’s still quite a bit of work to be done."

North Cedar;100;000;4;—;5;7;3

Notre Dame;005;011;x;—;7;8;1

WP — Jeron Conner (5-0). LP — Ethan Sahr (4-2). Leading hitters — North Cedar: Sahr 2-4, Tadan Lange 2-4. Notre Dame: Conner 2-4, Mitchell Brent 2-4. 2B — Brennen Kreel (NC), Conner, Drew Chiprez (ND), Brent, Josh Smith (ND). RBI — North Cedar: Kreel 2, Sahr 1, Lange 1, James Garner 1; Notre Dame: Chiprez 1, Brady Oleson 1, Smith 1.

Records: North Cedar 7-8; Notre Dame 14-2.