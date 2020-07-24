The Dallas County Fair offers an Annual Market Broiler Challenge to replace the Standard Market Broiler Class for the Dallas County Poultry Show. The Challenge consist of participants that purchase 10 wing banded chicks then continue to raise them for eight weeks. Each participant brings their best three birds from the original 10 birds to the Dallas County Fair for the Poultry Show. After the fair, the poultry superintendents collect all of the remaining chickens, drives them to Missouri Valley to be processed and then returns them to the participants.

For the past three years, the Hutcheson boys have donated their processed birds to the Adel Good Samaritan Food Pantry. In 2018, as an ADM Senior in FFA and first year showing market broilers, Chase Hutcheson donated three chickens to the food pantry and gave one to a friend (he lost the other six to raccoons). In 2019 Ty decided to try his hand at showing market broilers and followed in his brother’s footsteps to deliver five birds to the food pantry (darn coons). This year Ty was able to donate nine chickens to the Adel Food Pantry after the Expo, losing only one bird.

Ty’s family discussed selling the processed birds to help pay for his projects next year, but Ty decided he didn’t want to do that, that he wanted to go ahead and donate them again.

“Ty is very happy to have a project that is two-fold, he gets to raise and show the chickens while also giving back to his community,” his mom, Courtney Hutcheson, said. “I asked him if he kept any birds for our freezer and his response was ‘Mom, we have a freezer full of meat, there are other people who need them more.’”

Poultry Superintendent Lisa Wilkerson talked about trying to find local sponsors to allow other kids to be able to raise a few extra chickens to offer to the food pantry. Ty kept track of his costs and thought it cost him roughly $115 ($25 for the birds, $64 for feed and $23 for processing).

Ty is a member of the Minburn 4-H Club and will be in eighth grade this year at ADM.