Additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, July 29. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 18 cases from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,692. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 15,398 individuals tested with 1,692 positive cases, 1,212 recovered and 34 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 457 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in Iowa in a 24 hour period on Wednesday.

Overall, there are 43,195 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 463,934 individuals tested, 31,214 recovering and 844 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.