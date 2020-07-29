Brick Street Books and Cafe has learned to be prepared for anything and adapt to changes during the pandemic. Kiersten Stout, Brick Street Books and Cafe’s business manager, shared one change they were working on prior to reopening.

“We changed our menu when we reopened for business June 1,” Stout said. “It was a change that had been in the works for a few months, developing new sandwiches, menu ideas and how we would implement them.”

Optimae LifeServices owns and operates Brick Street Books and Cafe, which opened in 2011 in Adel. Their mission is to provide opportunities for people with disabilities and mental illnesses by creating jobs they will enjoy. Healthcare and human services are also provided to these individuals.

“Brick Street Books and Cafe offers a quaint atmosphere to enjoy a meal or browse for a good book,” Stout said. “It’s a place in the community where people can gather with friends over a cup of coffee.”

Stout’s favorite thing about Brick Street Books and Cafe is the charm and history of the building. She shared that people are always intrigued by it when they come in. They ask for details of its history and look at features of the building, like their old bank safe that is used for book shelving.

Cafe style breakfast is served all day. They offer coffee and espresso drinks, frappes, smoothies, etc. Their bread and pies are homemade and come from their sister business, Brick Street Bakery.

“We have added a variety of new sandwich options for breakfast and lunch,” Stout said. “We have more non-dairy milk options available and added vegan-friendly choices to our menu.”

In the coming months, they hope to do some changes to the building by adding a soda fountain, doing some rearranging and continuing to add some diversity to their menu.

“We hope that by freshening up our menu and our business, we will be able to thrive again in Adel,” Stout said. “By making these changes, we want to appeal to a wide variety of patrons and have an option for everyone.”

COVID-19 has also changed how they operate as a business. They are currently carry-out only in an effort to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep their staff safe.

“Business has slowed down and we are learning how to adapt to our new normal,” Stout said.

Stout wants Dallas County to know that they appreciate the support they have seen over the years and more importantly, the support they have received over the last few months.

“We couldn’t ask for a better community to serve each day,” Stout said.

Brick Street Books and Cafe is open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, find Brick Street Books and Cafe on Facebook and at brickstreeetbooks on Instagram.