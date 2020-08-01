On the final day of the fair, the horse and pony show is a winner.

The Des Moines County Fair isn't open to the public this year and thus there are no food vendors, rides, no events and no midway.

And after a week of sheep, goats, cattle, rabbits, poultry and swine, the horse and pony show fielded only 10 exhibitors due to pandemic attrition.

"Ninety percent of my exhibitors are from north of Sperry," DSMCO Fair secretary/manager Cass Pfeiff said. "Morning Sun, Mediapolis and Sperry."

At county fairs and other 4-H exhibitions, horses are not shown according to any specific breed; the competition is about showmanship: how a rider handles her horse and how the horse responds to her. The 10 exhibitors this year were Caroline Nealey, Lily Newton, Trevor, BreAnn and Cassidy Yaley, Shawn Shullaw, Taryn Miller, Samantha Schelby, Rainey Nosbischs and Waylon Jennings.

Yes, Waylon Jennings. Does Jennings know who the other Waylon was?

"Yeah," the 10-year-old said. "I like his music."

Jennings rode his gelding quarter horse Colorado Saturday.

"I got into pre-4-H a few years ago, and I was already riding horses," he said.

Taryn Miller's Appaloosa, Libby, was born in 1999, before Miller arrived in 2004.

"I got her from my aunt, Ashley Lewis. We had Libby's mom," Miller said. "My aunt tamed and trained her before I was born."

The COVID reminder signs were drawn by Bailey Minster and Sara Imhoff, both from Sperry.

Beginners in 1st through 3rd grades received trophies; the others received $10 per animal shown. Horses are not auctioned at the Fair.

"Rabbits, chickens and horses do not get auctioned," Pfeiff said. "It's that tradition thing."

And the family tradition of the Des Moines County Fair isn't limited to kids showing the animals they've raised.

Travis and Gavin Holsteen are an example of a father-son team when it comes to Iowa livestock exhibitions: Travis is in his second year serving as board president for the Des Moines County Fair Association; Gavin is a second-year Fair staffer and an animal husbandry lifer.

"I've been to the county fair every year since I was born," Gavin said. Born in May, he attended his first Fair two months later.

The Holsteens have a family farm south of Kingston, and Gavin's first Fair was as a pre-4-H 1st-grader with a calf named Butterscotch, who wasn't auctioned after the Fair.

"We brought her home and raised calfs," he said, but added that Butterscotch was eventually sold at auction in Kalona.

Gavin helps set up the grounds for shows. He isn't showing any of his own animals this year.

"I just like working and getting paid," he said. "We're just here to make it happen."

His dad Travis said this year differed greatly from typical years due to COVID-19.

"It's a lot different in both good and bad ways," Travis said. "We're not near as busy, but it's good we're getting the kids down here to be able to present their livestock they've worked on all year and put the time and effort into. We're giving them the outlet to do that."

Taryn Miller agreed. "The schedule is nice because the horses get their own day," she said. "I would normally be running back and forth to the chickens."

Travis said it's sad that large groups of people were absent this year.

"We've said in the past this is like a huge family reunion for everybody," Travis said. "When we have a normal Fair going on, everybody gets together. It's so sad not to have all the people down here who would normally come, everybody coming together."

He said it's difficult to pin down the annual attendance in any year because there's no admission fee and no tickets to count.

"It's hard to put that number together," he said. "If we didn't have the support of the community and our sponsors, this couldn't happen."

Normally, the Fair attracts thousands from Southeast Iowa, western Illinois and northern Missouri. But with the 4-H association pulling out, and all the restrictions, no one putting anything on, why did they have a livestock show?

"It was a tough decision," Travis said. "It was not unanimous across our Fair board, by no means. The majority felt we needed to do something for the kids in some way. We had many different ideas and options: to have some sort of auction for the kids, to not have a show, or to put a show together and an auction."

He said the board spent many hours in meetings deciding how they could put on a livestock-only Fair this year.

"There were a lot of strong feelings both ways," he continued. "At the end, we came together and decided we needed to do this for the kids — to have a show to show off the work they put in all summer, the time they put in. In the end I think it turned out to be a good thing."

Gavin plans to be a farmer like his father. Will he also be a County Fair president like Travis?

"Yeah, I'd like to," he replied.

"We're looking forward to next year," Travis said. "Hopefully by next year we're back to normal."

And with that, everyone mounted up and rode into the sunset of County Fair 2020.