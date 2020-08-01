LINCOLN, NE — Nearly 7,500 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours, which varied by college during the spring semester. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75College of Journalism and Mass CommunicationsHixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6

Local students include:

Adel

Sarah Michelle Brady, senior, Dean’s Lists, College of Arts and Sciences and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, microbiology and music.

Madeline Elizabeth Mallisee, junior, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.

Grimes

Phillip Andrew Schwab, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, history.

Waukee

Erin Grace McDonald, sophomore, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.

Madelyn Waltman, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations.