WB adopts school return model

The West Burlington School District is taking a unique approach to students’ return Aug. 24.

Under the plan, which was approved Friday during a special meeting, all K-12 students will have the option to attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday, with students continuing instruction online on Fridays. Students also may attend school virtually Monday through Friday if their parents choose to do so.

At the schools, Friday mornings will be used to work with students individually and/or in small groups in virtual and/or face-to-face settings as determined by the teacher in consultation with the building principal. Friday afternoons will be used for teacher planning, collaboration and professional development.

Superintendent Lisa Beames pointed to Des Moines County’s 14-day positivity rate as of Friday, which was 3.28% and added it is far below Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ recommendation for when districts should transition to a hybrid model (when a county’s positivity rate is 10%). Schools still may utilize a hybrid model even when the positivity rate is below that number.

Beames said she expects the arrangement will create a more "natural hybrid" plan as she believes many parents will opt to keep their children home. She also pointed out making in-person instruction available four days a week will equal 80% of instructional time, which will give the district more flexibility should cases spike while still operating under Reynolds’ order that schools offer at least 50% of instructional time in a face-to-face format.

The district will provide all students with a device through which they can access online instruction, which will be delivered via CANVAS, a learning management program that has been made available to school districts at no cost.

Students will be required to do the same standard of work regardless of whether they attend school virtually or in person. Some elective classes, such as Industrial Technology, Family and Consumer Science, Art and Band/Choir, may not be available online.

Students will be able to transition between in-person and online classes should they feel the need to do so. Students will be able to transition to online classes upon request. Whether a student can transition from online to in-person instruction, however, will be considered on a case by case basis depending on community spread and teacher and classroom capacity.

Online instruction will not be offered for preschool students. Instead, the district’s preschool classes will be offered on an A/B schedule, with students assigned to Monday and Wednesday morning, Monday and Wednesday afternoon, Tuesday and Thursday morning, or Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Masks

Masks will be required for preschool through 12th grade students and staff when social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

The requirement can be waived by the principal in consultation with the superintendent if physical space and class size can accommodate physical distance of six feet or more. Smaller preschool class sizes should allow for some flexibility on masks in those classrooms. Students also will be allowed mask breaks throughout the day.

Teachers will be provided a $30 stipend with which to purchase face coverings for themselves.

The district will provide students with disposable masks, though they also may bring their own from home. Students wearing face shields still will be required to wear a mask.