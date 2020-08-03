Additional COVID-19 cases were reported over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 52 cases from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Monday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,788. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 16,311 individuals tested with 1,788 positive cases, 1,272 recovered and 35 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 1,327 additional COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths in Iowa from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Monday.

Overall, there are 45,802 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 488,136 individuals tested, 33,115 recovering and 879 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.