Dallas County is always looking for individuals interested in working the polls on Election Day. If you are interested or would like to learn more about the roles a poll worker plays, complete the below volunteer form or email dcauditor@dallascountyiowa.gov.

Qualifications for a precinct election worker include:Be registered to vote in Dallas CountyNot be an opposed candidate or closely related to any opposed candidate on the ballotHave energy and stamina for a long day (16 hours)Have good reading and listening skillsEnjoy people and service to othersWilling to attend trainingsGood computer skills

Duties of a precinct election worker include:Attend training before each electionSet up the polling place before the polls openCheck that voters are qualified to vote using a laptopInstruct voters how to properly use the voting equipmentClose the polling placeReport the vote results after the polls closeComplete paperwork and clean up polling area

Completed volunteer forms may be sent to Commissioner of Elections, Dallas County Auditor 210 N 10th St. Adel, IA 50003.

For more information, email dcauditor@dallascountyiowa.gov or call 515-993-6914.