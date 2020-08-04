In partnership with Story County Conservation, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will eliminate the fish in Hickory Grove Lake — located southwest of Colo in Story County — by treating the water body with pesticides next week.

The project is set to take place on Aug. 4. The pesticide, rotenone, will take roughly two days to dissipate from streams and one to two weeks to dissipate from the ponds and main lake, so affected areas will be closed to the public during that time, a news release states. Placards will be placed at closed areas and the public should not visit the areas until the placards are removed.

Last fall and winter, the group attempted to drain and dry the lake basin in an attempt to rid the lake of common carp, grass carp and black bullhead, which can reduce water clarity and destroy aquatic plants.

But according to the DNR, common carp made a resurgence in the lake this spring.

“The most effective method to eliminate the remaining fish population is to apply rotenone to the lake basin and tributaries,” said Ben Dodd, DNR fisheries management biologist, in a news release.

Eliminating the “injurious” fish species there will improve the fishery and water quality, the release states.

“The EPA has concluded that the use of rotenone for fish control does not present a risk of unreasonable adverse effects to humans or the environment,” the release stated. “The EPA certifies all pesticides based on use according to label directions, which the DNR is equipped to fulfill these obligations.”