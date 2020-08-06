Additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, Aug. 6 in Dallas County. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 18 cases from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,821. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 16,861 individuals tested with 1,821 positive cases, 1,361 recovered and 35 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 647 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths in Iowa in a 24 hour period.

Overall, there are 47,137 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 505,042 individuals tested, 35,475 recovering and 906 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.