Sprint car driver having the time of his life this season on the track.

MIDDLETOWN — Josh Schneiderman was almost at the point of no return.

A year ago, the veteran sprint car driver and local fan favorite had reached the point where the sport simply wasn’t fun anymore.

With a wife, Brittany, pregnant with the couple’s second son, Jackson, and then two-year-old Bryar beginning to walk and talk, and with his job as manager at Morning Sun Farm Implements taking up more and more of his time, being on the road and spending what little spare time he had left was the furthest thing from Schneiderman’s mind.

So the Deuce Motorsports Racing Team decided it was time to change things up a little.

Josh’s brother, Jarrod, joined the team, which is headed up by their father, Bart. They went to a new parts package this season in an effort to be more competitive.

The changes have breathed new life into Josh Schneiderman and the Deuce Motorsports Racing Team.

Schneiderman had an impressive showing on July 31 at 34 Raceway, his home track. Running against some of the best sprint car drivers in the world — former NASCAR greats Kyle Larson and Kasey Kahne were in the field — Schneiderman finished sixth in the 30-lap feature of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Series of Champions race.

While it wasn’t the win the team was looking for, it was a victory nonetheless, putting them one step closer to getting that breakthrough victory.

"Really we’re very good. We just can’t qualify. We’ve really struggled to qualify, no matter where we’re at. Tonight kind of proved that when we qualify up front we can stick up front," said Schneiderman, who will turn 33 on Aug. 21. "Honestly, when it comes race time, we’re one of the best race cars. But it’s really tough racing these guys from 15th, 18th every night. We’re working on that. I feel like we’re inching closer. We have the big motor in for the next five or six weeks here, so we’ll see."

Schneiderman, who has been racing for 18 years and has been driving 410 sprint cars since 2008, has seen and done almost everything, including a third-place finish in a World of Outlaws show at 34 Raceway in 2008.

Schneiderman has logged plenty of miles, both in the Deuce Motorsports vehicles and behind the wheel of the sprint car. The team competes weekly at Knoxville Raceway, finishing eighth in points in 2010 and ninth in 2017.

But the sport began to wear on him last year, when he contemplated slowing down and backing off on his race schedule.

Bringing his brother onto the team has been just the spark Schneiderman needed to reignite his competitive fire.

"I started young. The age is starting to roll over now. I used to be the young punk. Now I’m the middle-age guy. Now you have all these young guys," Schneiderman said. "Last year really wasn’t fun. It wasn’t what I wanted to do, honestly. I wasn’t necessarily looking for a way out. I was looking for a way to slow down. I just wasn’t interested in it anymore. When Jarrod came on board and we made some changes to the team itself this year, parts changes, we’ve really revitalized what we’ve been doing. I have a lot more confidence in myself and my race cars. It’s all credit to Jarrod and Dad. I just focus on driving now. I don’t have to worry about setups. I just tell them what the car is doing and they adjust from there."

Schneiderman, who earned the nickname "The Professor" from his grandmother, has never ceased in his quest for knowledge, something to give him the little bit of edge over his competitors.

"When I was a young kid, my grandmother said I wanted to know everything. She said I had questions about everything, needed to know everything. She just started calling me ’The Professor,’" Schneiderman said. "She’s called me that probably since I was six-years old. She still calls me that today. That’s what makes life great is nicknames like that. When I started racing I needed something, so that kind of stuck."

With a five-month-old baby in the house and Bryar starting to show interest in racing, Schneiderman has plenty on his plate. He has found a balance in life, one that allows him to work and play, be a boss, a father, a husband and a race car driver.

Schneiderman has that competitive fire back, and he wants to make the most of it.

"There’s a lot of sleepless nights, especially with the baby. Thank God for my wife. She’s a trouper. She’s another reason we’re here. If it wasn’t for her, I would be able to race, either. She gets the kids to the daycare. She gets them picked up. She takes care of the baby. The three-year old is kind of my responsibility. We’re kind of pals. It’s tough with two kids, but at the same time I wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s a great feeling. The oldest is just getting old enough to know what racing is about and he just eats it. He loves it. He’s going to be my race car driver. He’s going to be a lot better than Dad ever was," Schneiderman said. "I want them involved. I want them here as much as they can be. I’m going to do just like my Dad did and I’m going to let them live their life. If they want to race, or if they want to play baseball, or whatever they choose, that’s what we’re going to do. Obviously you have some influence while I’m still racing. But if they don’t take an interest in it, we’ll do whatever they want to do. Hopefully they take an interest because Jarrod has a little one on the way now."

Schneiderman and the Deuce Motorsports Racing Team will race in a World of Outlaws show Friday and Saturday in Pevely, Missouri, then will race in The One and Only Aug. 13-15 at Knoxville Raceway.

No matter what happens, Schneiderman is cherishing his time together with his father and brother, knowing he has a wife and two kids to come home to, win or lose.

"I wouldn’t trade any of that for anything in the world. The last couple years my brother and I became really close. My Dad and I have always been close. He’s mu right-hand man. We’ve always been buds. Now bringing Jarrod on the team, the three of us are kind of pals. We have our disagreements and have our moments where maybe I didn’t do exactly as Jarrod thought I should do or I wasn’t extremely happy with the race car or whatever. But at the end of the day we’re family and we’re working together. That’s what makes it fun," Schneiderman said. "With running the Implement there in Morning Sun, I have a lot on my plate. I have a really good crew there. We’re building a brand new shop up there. With everything going on, we’re having a great year. With building that shop w’re putting in a lot of extra hours away from the family. That’s what’s great about life right now is we’re really enjoying it. We’re having a blast right now."