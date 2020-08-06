DES MOINES - One of two Test Iowa sites in the Des Moines metro area will move from Waukee to West Des Moines when testing concludes at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7.

The site, currently located at Waukee South Middle School, is moving in preparation for the start of the school year later this month.

The site will remain in the western metro area, moving to Lutheran Church of Hope, located at 925 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. It will reopen there at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 10.

A second metro area Test Iowa site is available at Polk County River Place, 2309 Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. Both sites are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals who want to be tested should go to testiowa.com, complete an assessment and schedule an appointment at the site of their choice.

Test Iowa is a statewide initiative to expand COVID-19 testing. Locations and hours of operation for all test sites can be found at testiowa.com or coronavirus.iowa.gov.