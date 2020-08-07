Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that 20 central Iowa students have each been awarded $1,000 from the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program.

In honor of Hy-Vee’s 90th anniversary this year, scholarships were awarded to 90 high school seniors and college students who are part of the Hy-Vee community across the company’s eight-state region. Scholarships were awarded to high school students who work for Hy-Vee, or have a parent who works for the company, and to college students who are employed by Hy-Vee.

Central Iowa scholarship winners include:

High School WinnersZoe Card, Pella Hy-VeeLandon Denker, Mills Civic Hy-Vee (West Des Moines)Madison Dunn, Johnston Hy-VeeEmma Fogarty, Algona Hy-VeeMegan Ford, Hy-Vee Corporate Office (West Des Moines)Elyse Johnson, Perry Hy-VeeMariah Kacer, Altoona Fast & FreshHolly Kirchhoff, Humboldt Hy-VeeLauren Morris, Johnston Hy-VeeNathan Patel, Lincoln Center Hy-Vee (Ames)Ashley Rockhold, Indianola Hy-VeeCarlson Rogers, West Lakes Hy-Vee (West Des Moines)Owen Smith, Urbandale Hy-VeeSavannah Stalzer, Albia Hy-VeeHannah Tucker, Waukee Hy-Vee

College WinnersRachel Bieker, Waukee Hy-VeeLauren Creger, Pleasant Hill Hy-VeeJose Rodriguez Campos, Harding Hills Hy-Vee (Des Moines)Madison Seiler, Urbandale Hy-VeeEmily Steimel, Grand Avenue Hy-Vee (West Des Moines)

Since 1969, Hy-Vee has awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships.

“For more than 50 years, we have awarded scholarships to students who are connected to Hy-Vee and have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements,” said Jess Enos, Hy-Vee’s vice president of training and education. “The Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship program allows us to help young students achieve their educational goals.”

High school students selected for this year’s scholarship had an average GPA of 3.98 and an average ACT score of 29. Their average years of service working for Hy-Vee was 1.81 years. For the college scholarship recipients, the average GPA was 3.81 and the average years of service was 3.03 years.