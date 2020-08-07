Iowa reports another 6 COVID-19 deaths, 588 confirmed coronavirus cases

DES MOINES — Iowa school districts might not be granted a waiver from in-person teaching requirements even if they meet criteria Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out last week, the governor said Thursday.

Under those rules, a school district may request permission to hold more than half of its classes online if the district is in a county where 15% of people tested for the coronavirus are positive and if the schools have absenteeism rates above 10%.

But the governor said Thursday that before approving such a request, the Department of Education would consider the "community context" behind a high coronavirus positivity rate.

"That number … doesn’t always give a complete picture for school districts," she said at a news conference in Johnston.

As an example, she pointed to Webster County, which currently has the state’s highest positivity rate for coronavirus. According to statistics state health officials released this week, 22% of people tested in that north-central Iowa county over the past 14 days have come up positive for the virus. But Reynolds noted that Webster County is home to the state’s Fort Dodge prison, which has been the site of a weeks-long coronavirus outbreak.

"That is a completely contained environment," she said.

The prison has had 386 people test positive, including 354 inmates and 32 staffers, she said. That accounts for more than half of the 768 positive coronavirus cases reported by Thursday morning in Webster County, which has a population of about 35,000, the governor said. Of those 768 cases, 424 people have recovered from the infection, she said.

At least three inmates from the Fort Dodge prison have died from COVID-19, the disease the virus causes, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Fort Dodge Community School District staff do not plan to ask the school board for a waiver to begin the school year, district spokesperson Jennifer Lane wrote in an email after the news conference. She cited conversations with Webster County Public Health staff indicating that current positive test rates there do not reflect broader community spread. Fort Dodge students are expected to return for in-person learning on Aug. 25.

The governor said she believes schools in Webster County and elsewhere can safely reopen, although she said districts need to be ready to pivot if the situation changes. When asked if she believed any Iowa schools in counties with high infection rates should be allowed to start the year completely online, she responded: "I’m not going to answer hypotheticals right now."

Iowa has been relatively aggressive in reopening businesses and resuming other activities amid the pandemic. Some school district leaders have said that to ensure safety, they want to start the year with more than half of classes held online. The governor reiterated Thursday that she believes they would be breaking the law if they did so. Later that day, the Iowa Department of Education rejected a request from the Iowa City Community School District to begin its year with virtual classes.

A physician who specializes in infectious diseases and lives in Fort Dodge said Thursday that Reynolds is wrong to believe the prison outbreak is in "a completely contained environment." Prison staffers could easily spread the virus to family members and others with whom they come in contact after work, Dr. Megan Srinivas said.

"Whatever's in that prison doesn't stay in that prison," she said. "It comes into the community."

Srinivas, who works for the University of North Carolina but lives in Iowa, said she believes the state is moving too quickly to reopen even as the epidemic worsens. Iowa should take steps such as universal mask-wearing in public to drive down infection rates before sending kids back to class, she said.

Srinivas said Reynolds' rule of requiring 15% positive tests before considering a return to all online learning is "an arbitrary number." Other groups, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have said communities might have to delay reopening schools if the rate is above 5%, Srinivas noted.

As of Thursday afternoon, Clarke County's positive test rate was 17%, and local teacher Paula Reece has found herself upping her anxiety medication. Reece, who teaches gifted and talented students for the Clarke Community School District, said she can't spend more than a few minutes contemplating a return to the classroom before needing to shift subjects.

Reece, who also freelances for the Register on the side, estimated that she would work with up to 100 students a day in a pre-pandemic school year. Her windowless classroom wasn’t designed for social distancing. Neither were students, for that matter. It gives the space the feeling of an incubator for the virus, she said.

"You kind of feel like you’re being thrown to the wolves a little bit, and not really understanding why," Reece said. "Especially when we are one of the only states requiring this in-person mandate. I just don’t understand, I guess, what’s going through the governor’s head."

A colleague, English teacher Becky Jones-Webb, wrote in an open letter to Reynolds on Facebook that, "I've tried to figure out why you don't respect the lives of others. Explain to me, please, because to me, it looks like you're trying to thin out the herd."

Clarke County Community School District Superintendent Steve Seid said in a video that the district has been "planning feverishly" to ensure social distancing, such as by providing grab-and-go lunches to avoid a crammed cafeteria. They’ve also moved masks and face coverings from recommended to mandatory for students and will be supplying reusable masks on the first day.

There's no handbook for opening schools in a pandemic; every day seems to bring new information and circumstances, Seid said in an interview. He likened operating in the pandemic to a game of pinata, where a person is blindfolded and the objective keeps moving. He also called concerns like Reece's valid.

"We're putting a lot of kids and staff members in one location," Seid said. The school district serves about 1,400 students in the roughly 9,500-person county. "We need to make sure everything is done as extreme as possible to keep that safety at the highest level."

He noted that the county does meet Reynolds' threshold of 15% or more positive results from coronavirus tests, but with school's start still weeks away, they cannot yet meet the 10% absenteeism requirement to apply for a waiver. Seid's hopeful the positive tests will drop in the meanwhile.

Once school is in session, Seid said those thresholds would be hard to reach, mathematically. Add in a 48-hour window for state officials to weigh the waiver application — and the nature of a fluid environment — and it's not clear whether a waiver would be realistic, he said.

Reece bears no grudge against school district leadership or other local officials. Instead, she singles out Reynolds and state leaders for rushing the return to in-person learning despite the risk of a virus that’s already killed 900-plus Iowans and 155,000-plus U.S. residents.

"I don’t feel safe for myself, and more for some of my peers that I teach with and I work with, and some of the students that we have that I know are immunocompromised or their families are immunocompromised," Reece said. "I put the blame on the state and the governor for that."

Tom Bahls, a spokesperson for the Clarke County Hospital, said health officials there are hopeful the school’s policies are effective and enforced. But they’re also aware of reports from Georgia schools, where one image showed students walking shoulder-to-shoulder in crowded hallways and reopenings coincided with students testing positive for coronavirus.

"From our standpoint, at the hospital, we are very cognizant of the fact that we may have a rise in cases when schools start, and we are preparing our staff and facilities for a possible uptick in cases," Bahls said.

He also urged the state to bring a Test Iowa site online in or near the county. Limited testing availability through the hospital means they test those who show possible symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but they can’t test everyone who may have been in contact with that person.

"We test the folks who have symptoms, but they've been infecting people for X days before coming down with symptoms," Bahls said. "If we can test a greater number of people and catch them before they go back to work or socialize with people, that would be a big help."

He encouraged people to wash their hands, socially distance from others and wear a face covering when in public.