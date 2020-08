WAVERLY, IA (07/24/2020)— Wartburg College awarded diplomas to 276 students during a virtual Spring Commencement on Sunday, May 24.

Local students receiving diplomas include:

Maggi Bjustrom, of Minburn, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Fitness Management. She is the daughter of Terry & Beth Snyder.

Mallory Swigart, of Waukee, graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Music in Music Therapy (BM). She is the daughter of Rob & Stacey Swigart.