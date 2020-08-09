In April 2020 when all extracurricular activities were canceled, a group of girls turned their friendship into a business partnership.

Sophia Novelli, 11, Lilee Wahlert, 11 and Ella Campbell, 11 started their Fab 5 Dog Walking Biss and Best Friend Bakery, in Adel. Chloe Olthoff, 11, and Peyton Herrick, 11, joined the other girls on their dog walking business.

“[The businesses] give us something to do and we all get to be together,” Wahlert said.

The girls have been friends since they were very little. Novelli and Campbell were neighbors in Waukee and became close friends after starting dance together at the age of two. They met Lilee when she moved in a few houses down the following year.

Now all Adel residents, the girls have been wanting to earn money to paint and decorate their clubhouse and test out recipes.

“Three of the girls’ families got new puppies at the start of April and the girls were walking dogs without getting paid and wanted to try to earn some money,” Sophia’s mom, Jessica, said.

Wahlert first thought of the dog walking business. The girls made their own flyers and rode their bikes all around town to post them. Their parents have been encouraging and have helped by waiting in the park to ensure the girls’ safety during their dog walking jobs.

“They were very determined,” Jessica said.

Novelli and Campbell expanded their entrepreneurship by coming up with the bakery business. They have had three bake sales so far.

“They baked for three days and put on their own bake sale,” Jessica said. “They bake all of the time in order to try to sell baked goods to friends and family around the neighborhood.”

They have a chocolate chip cookie recipe that they have memorized. They make monster bars, brownies, cakes, filled cupcakes and more. To learn, they watch a lot of baking videos on YouTube.

“They all LOVE to bake,” Jessica said. “For the past year, they bake anytime they can. They try to bake from scratch and even came up with a few of their own recipes over the last few months. All three kitchens see a lot of baking wars.”

Since the families are good friends, even vacation together, the girls are constantly working on something. So far, running their businesses together is going well.

“It’s not hard to solve problems or come up with a plan because there are a lot of ideas and opinions to try,” Campbell said.

The girls have learned lessons this summer running their businesses. As long as there is community interest or they come up with something new to try, the girls plan to continue their businesses.

“We need to keep trying even if it doesn’t work right away,” Novelli said.

To find out more about Fab 5 Dog Walking Biss and Best Friend Bakery, contact Jessica Novelli on Facebook. She posts to the Adel Positivity Facebook page as well.

“These girls are going to be successful because they think through their ideas and put them into action as quick as they can convince their parents,” Jessica said.