Drew Chiprez had big dreams, lofty goals for himself and his team entering his senior season with the Notre Dame High School baseball team.

So while many of his classmates and teammates were busy playing basketball over the winter and laying low in the house during the spring COVID-19 pandemic, Chiprez was hitting the weight room, spending countless hours in the local indoor facility, working on his game.

It all paid big dividends for Chiprez and the Nikes. Chiprez put together a dream season, helping Notre Dame reach the Class 1A state tournament for the first time in 18 years.

In his final season playing for his father, Notre Dame head coach Chris Chiprez, and with his younger brother, sophomore second baseman Carson Chiprez, Drew Chiprez realized most of his dreams and accomplished most of his goals in a memorable summer that almost wasn’t.

"I tried to hit the weight room the most," said Drew Chiprez, The Hawk Eye’s Baseball Player of the Year. "During the COVID season, thanks to Rodney Brent, he made an indoor facility for us. I used that every single day, no matter what. I was always there for three hours a day, working on baseball. It was always a priority, no matter if I had homework, lack of sleep, whatever. I had to do it. I did it because it always left a bitter taste whenever we lost the previous season. This year we finally made it a reality."

"He was one of our leaders the last couple years, even as an underclassmen," said Chris Chiprez, a 1993 graduate of Notre Dame High School. "This year, he has worked so hard in the offseason, going by himself and hitting the weight room especially hard. He has a goal in mind. He wants to play baseball in college. One of his dreams was to get to the state tournament. Those two things alone motivated him this season. It’s been great to see him succeed."

Drew Chiprez, playing third base and batting third in the order, put up monster numbers, earning him the nickname, "Mount Crushmore." Chiprez finished second in Class 1A with seven home runs and led Class 1A in slugging percentage at 1.222. He hit .533 with a .,586 on-base percentage. adding eight doubles and a triple to his seven round-trippers. He knocked in 25 runs and scored 27 runs. And when called upon, he could lay down a bunt or loft a fly ball to advance a runner. He led the team with four sacrifices and tied for the team lead in sacrifice flies with three.

Whatever it took to win, Chiprez was more than willing to do it.

"It’s weird because I’ve struggled in some categories in past seasons, but this season has been different," Drew Chiprez said. "It’s weird seeing my name up there. I told my dad that I wasn’t going to check stats at all this year. I’ve had people say, ‘Hey, you’re in the leaderboard for this and that.’ I checked it a couple times. It’s cool seeing my name up there."

Chiprez made just one error all season, that coming in the Nikes’ 11-1 loss to second-ranked Remsen-St. Mary’s in the Class 1A state quarterfinals at Principal Park in Des Moines.

Chiprez teamed with senior shortstop Nick Skerik for one of the top defensive plays of the season in a 7-5 win over North Cedar in a substate final at Solon. On a ground ball to third, Chiprez fielded the ball and tried to tag out the runner advancing to third. Chiprez missed the tag, but had the presence of mind to flip the ball back to Skerik, who was alertly covering the bag. Skerik applied the tag to help the Nikes escape a jam.

"It was great. I turned to try to tag him and he dodged it. I looked to first and Nick had my back. It was good on his part," Chiprez said. "I dove for it. We always talk about it in practice, like who is going to get what in the gap. I decided to go for it. Nick just instantly knew from playing so many years, he knew to cover the bag and get third. I flipped it to him and that was a good out."

All in all, it was a dream season for Chiprez and the Nikes, who sent their senior class out with a bang.

"It’s been awesome. It’s been a dream come true," said Drew Chiprez, who will play baseball for Southeastern Community College next spring. "I’ve always struggled at the plate in previous years. This year I’m having a pretty good season. Our entire team is having a great season. It’s always a team effort, no matter what. Just being able to come out here and do my part to help the team has been amazing."

"He has put in years of hard work," Coach Chiprez said. "I can think back to travel ball days when I was coaching him and we had 12 guys on the team and he was batting 12th. He was probably our worst hitter and not the best fielder. He was playing on a team of kids who were older than him. Not that he wasn’t good, he was just a year behind. So to see him work so hard to try to be that player for his team, it has been great to see."