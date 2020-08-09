A press release from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said a 21-year-old male died following a UTV accident on Sunday, Aug. 9 in Dallas County.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Adel First Responders and Dallas County EMS responded to a 911 call for a 21-year-old male injured in a UTV accident. The release said the accident happened around 3:26 p.m. on Aug. 9 on private property near K Avenue and Panther Creek Road.

The 21-year-old male driver died of his injuries. A female passenger was transported by ground ambulance for minor injuries. The sheriff’s office said names will not be released until family has been notified.

