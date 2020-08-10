The fast-moving line of storms that ravaged much of the state and left nearly 420,000 Iowans without power.

Des Moines County was largely spared major damage from strong, fast winds that blew through southeast Iowa Monday afternoon, though it did down tree limbs and leave many without power and internet.

"We lucked out," Jason Wagoner, a battalion chief with the Burlington Fire Department said, explaining the department had only one weather-related call.

A tree had blown into a home on Bittersweet Place off of Sunnyside Avenue, Wagoner said. No one was injured by the offending tree, but it did cause damage to the home and utility wire. Alliant Energy also was called to the scene to assist.

The fast-moving line of storms that ravaged much of the state and left nearly 420,000 Iowans without power blasted into Burlington shortly after 1 p.m., kicking up dust and debris and slicing through the day’s balmy temps.

Along Burlington’s riverfront at The Drake, patio diners quickly grabbed up their plates and personal belongings as the wind picked up.

"All of a sudden, the wind picked up," Kam Atwater, a server at The Drake, said.

The umbrella-topped tables were blown about the patio as dust whirled about. Customers were seated safely inside to finish and order their meals while staff picked up the outdoor dining area.

U.S. Cellular customers also reported being without cell phone service for much of the day.

The storms began with high winds, rain and some hail over eastern Nebraska and into Iowa on Monday morning, knocking down tree limbs and causing power outages.

"Once that rain-cooled air hit the ground, it surged over 100 miles, sending incredibly strong winds over the area," said Brian Barjenbruch, Lincoln and Omaha, National Weather Service meteorologist.

Monday's derecho, which comes from the Spanish word for straight or direct, was not the first derecho to hit the state. In 2011 a derecho knocked out power to more than 24,000 Iowans and caused $5 million in damage.

Calls made Monday by The Hawk Eye to the National Weather Service Quad Cities were met with a busy signal, but wind speeds as high as 99 mph were reported in other parts of the state.