STRONGHURST, ILL. — The following are the results of the Henderson County 4-H Virtual Fair.


Swine Show


Grand Champion Gilt – Rachel Leary


Reserve Grand Champion Gilt – Rachel Leary


Grand Champion Barrow – Rachel Leary


Reserve Grand Champion Barrow – Collin Leary


Beef Show


Grand Champion Heifer – Ruby Gittings


Reserve Grand Champion Heifer – Dexter Ricketts


Grand Champion Steer – Ruby Gittings


Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Mitchell Sparrow


Goat Show


Grand Champion Doe – Ruby Gittings


Reserve Grand Champion Doe – Ruby Gittings


Grand Champion Wether – Ruby Gittings