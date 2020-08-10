STRONGHURST, ILL. — The following are the results of the Henderson County 4-H Virtual Fair.
Swine Show
Grand Champion Gilt – Rachel Leary
Reserve Grand Champion Gilt – Rachel Leary
Grand Champion Barrow – Rachel Leary
Reserve Grand Champion Barrow – Collin Leary
Beef Show
Grand Champion Heifer – Ruby Gittings
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer – Dexter Ricketts
Grand Champion Steer – Ruby Gittings
Reserve Grand Champion Steer – Mitchell Sparrow
Goat Show
Grand Champion Doe – Ruby Gittings
Reserve Grand Champion Doe – Ruby Gittings
Grand Champion Wether – Ruby Gittings