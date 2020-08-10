The number of children receiving vaccinations in Iowa dropped by more than half during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing a local health official to worry about a possible outbreak in preventable diseases.

"Declining immunization rates can cause additional health challenges for our children and second outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases in our community," said Des Moines County Public Health Director Christa Poggemiller, in a media release sent Monday.

The number of non-influenza vaccines administered during March and April 2020 dropped about 40 percent compared to same months in 2019. April alone saw nearly a 57 percent drop.

Among children ages 4 to 18, administration of non-influenza vaccines in March and April of this year dropped more than 55 percent, according to a report from the Iowa Department of Public Health, released on Friday.

Those aged 11 to 12 years and 13 to 18 years saw the largest drop, falling 56.5 percent and 56 percent, respectively. Children up to 13 months of age saw the smallest percent difference with a 29 percent decline.

With that in mind, Poggemiller is reminding parents and guardians of school-aged children about the importance of well visits, and back-to-school and sports physicals.

She notes that local clinics and hospitals are making provisions for patient safety.

For more information on childhood immunizations, please visit https://idph.iowa.gov/immtb/immunization.