In a world full of COVID-19, there was an event that brought a sense of normal back to the world of 20 Perry High School students. Each senior received a $1,000 scholarship during a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 9 at the Hotel Pattee.

“This is something that Vickie and I feel is so important, we did this in our hometown and we wanted to do so here in Perry as well,” said Tom Maxwell, Hotel Pattee owner. “Public school is very important to us so congratulations to all the winners.”

Tom and Vickie Maxwell created the Hotel Pattee 2020 Scholarship to give back to the 2020 Perry High School senior class.

While not all 20 recipients of the inaugural scholarship were able to be present, 18 students recieved a check and certificate for $1,000 on Aug. 9.

“When Tom first called me about this situation for this honor, I thought ‘Tom, you have a lot of Bluejay pride,’” said Perry Superintendent Clark Wicks. “Ever since Tom purchased the hotel, he’s been a big part of this community.”

Clark referenced a quote that he felt most fit with the event, a quote that all who entered the room didn’t have far to go see.

“If everybody could look at this quote (above the entryway), ‘When drinking from the well, remember the well digger,’” said Wicks.

While every senior was asked to fill out a short application where they answered questions like what the money would go towards, there was one question in particular that both Tom and Vickie had their eyes on.

“One thing is for sure, this was a very impressive group and it was hard to pick out just 20 recipients,” Maxwell said. “One of the main questions we put on the application was if you are in a position to give back in the future, how would you do that and what would you do? That was the most important question we asked. You might be appreciative of the scholarship but what do you then do down the road to pay it forward and give back to the community.”

Along with the scholarships, the event itself helped to bring back something that has been long lost since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“When we were originally putting the event together we wanted to do a much larger reception with food and so forth,” started Maxwell. “We decided with the current COVID-19 climate that doing that wasn’t the best thing at the moment but we were happy to be able to do something small like this.”

Having the event itself was appreciated all across the board from the students to Wicks and more.

“To have 20 students from the senior class to come here to the Hotel Pattee during COVID-19 and to have such strong community supporters in Tom and Vickie Maxwell is just tremendous,” Wicks said.

Of all the students present Sunday, when asked if students were going to utilize their money for college within the state of Iowa, all but one raised their hands. That included senior Sydney Helmers.

“This scholarship will be really helpful for me,” said Helmers. “I’m going to use it to help with college.”