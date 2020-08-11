Sports on TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m. FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide
4 a.m. (Wednesday) FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. ESPN — Kia Tigers vs. LG Twins
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday) ESPN — Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m. FS1 and Marquee Sports Network — Chicago Cubs at Cleveland
7 p.m. FSNMW — Pittsburgh at St. Louis
NBA
5:30 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m. ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
WNBA
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m. ESPN2 — New York vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.