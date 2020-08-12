Another 12 people with COVID-19 have died and there have been an additional 452 confirmed cases, the state reported Wednesday.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state was reporting 947 COVID-19-related deaths, an increase of 12 deaths since the state's tally at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's Coronavirus.Iowa.gov website.

On Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported on its long-term care facility outbreak webpage that 504 Iowans have now died due to COVID-19 contracted as part of an outbreak at one of the facilities.

COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state was reporting at 10 a.m. Wednesday that there are 49,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 452 since 10 a.m. Tuesday. According to the state's website, there were 297 confirmed cases Tuesday and have been 77 additional cases Wednesday, as of 10 a.m.

Of those tested for the virus on Tuesday, 8% were positive. Since the state started tracking the positivity rate, 9.4% of people who have been tested were positive.

Of the 49,634 people who have tested positive, 38,535 have recovered, according to the state. The total number of people tested is 530,401, including 3,724 on Tuesday.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state was reporting 243 hospitalizations, down from 244 on Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, 53 patients have been admitted. Also, there are 72 patients in the ICU, up from 64 on Tuesday.

According to the state's website, because of Monday's storms, hospitalization numbers could fluctuate as residents of long-term care facilities might be transferred due to damage at their place of residence.