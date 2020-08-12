Wednesday

Aug 12, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Sports on TV


(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)


AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL


4 a.m. FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast


GOLF


1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.


6 p.m. GOLF — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore.


KBO BASEBALL


4:25 a.m. ESPN — Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions


4:25 a.m. (Thursday) ESPN — Kia Tigers vs. LG Twins


MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL


1 p.m. ESPN and FSNMW — Pittsburgh at St. Louis


5 p.m. Marquee Sports Network — Chicago Cubs at Cleveland


6 p.m. FS1 — Minnesota at Milwaukee


NBA


5:45 p.m. ESPN — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


8:05 p.m. ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


RUGBY


4:30 a.m. (Thursday) FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Sydney


SOCCER (MEN'S)


9 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX: Club Atletico de San Luis at Tijuana